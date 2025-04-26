New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Saturday participated in a 'Jan Akrosh' rally in the national capital along with party workers and members of Hindu organisations against the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, that claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and a Nepali citizen on April 22.

Speaking to ANI during the rally, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said, "If a Hamas-type attack happens, an Israel-type revenge will be taken. If terrorists and Jihadis have no religion, then why are they killing people after asking about their religion? 140 crore Indians want to ask this question to those so-called secularists."

"PM Modi has said that they will be given such a punishment that they won't even be able to imagine," he added.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Forces (BSF) paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura.

A beating retreat ceremony was specially arranged to pay homage to those who lost their lives in one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Srinagar Police have conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits in furtherance of investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Following the attack, the Central government has said that the terrorists responsible for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for the government in any action against perpetrators of the terror attack.

The central government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

The central government has also revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

The overall strength of the high commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effective by 1 May 2025. (ANI)

