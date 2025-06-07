Supaul (Bihar) [India], June 7 (ANI): BJP's national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain offered namaz in Bihar's Supaul on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The former Union Minister said he prayed for Bihar and the nation's prosperity.

Talking to ANI, he wished everyone a happy Eid. He said, "Eid al-Adha is a festival of sacrifice. Everyone should celebrate it together. I pray that the whole nation unites and moves ahead."

On offering namaz at his hometown, Supaul, he said, "Today I offered Eid's namaz at Supaul's Idgah maidan...Especially on Eid al-Adha, I am in Supaul. This time, too, I offered Eid's namaz at home. I pray that Bihar and the whole nation prosper and we all unite."

Taking to X, Shahnawaz Hussain wrote, "Like every year, this year too, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, I offered namaz in my home district Supaul. I prayed that everyone's life should be prosperous and Bihar and the entire country should prosper. Happy Eid."

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also offered prayers and while extending Eid-al-Adha greetings and urging citizens to uphold harmony and follow government guidelines, also remarked on the completion of one month of Operation Sindoor, stating that Pakistan, a 'territory of terrorism', must eliminate the executioners of oppression and crime who, he said, are a threat to both humanity and Islam.

Speaking to reporters after offering Namaz at Imamia Hall, Shia Jama Masjid, Naqvi said that everyone should respect the government's guidelines and ensure that the spirit of unity and brotherhood is maintained across the country.

"Everyone should respect the government guidelines, and we should all take care that the thread of harmony and brotherhood does not weaken from anywhere. Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Eid al Adha..." Naqvi said.

Speaking on Operation Sindoor, which has completed one month, the BJP leader said, "Pakistan, which is the territory of terrorism, will have to sacrifice the executioners of oppression and crime. It will have to be completely wiped out because these people are a threat not only to humanity but also to Islam. The country will never accept those who are playing the role of stooges of Pakistan..." (ANI)

