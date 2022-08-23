Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) BJP leader from Haryana's Hisar and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa, party leaders said on Tuesday.

"She has passed away. I have been given information that she was in Goa," Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar told PTI.

It was not immediately clear as to when she died.

A former TikTok star, Phogat had joined the BJP in 2019.

Capt Bhupender, district president of the Hisar BJP said, "Sonali ji was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant and he said that she died of a heart attack".

Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from Adampur Assembly constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Bishnoi, who was then in Congress, recently joined the BJP.

