Nadia (West Bengal) [India], May 28 (ANI): BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the "tukde tukde gang" and Pakistan sympathisers remain active in the country, calling for strict laws to curb them. While attending the Tiranga Yatra, Adhikari praised the people of Nadia for supporting the armed forces and boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confidence.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "People of Nadia are praising our armed forces and boosting the confidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi... The tukde tukde gang is still active in the country. Pakistan lovers are also here. They need to be taught a lesson, and strict laws should be enforced..."

The Tiranga Yatra drew widespread public attention, covering major roads and landmarks across West Bengal. Residents lined the streets to cheer and wave flags, creating a vibrant and emotional atmosphere.

Earlier, Adhikari told ANI, "The Tiranga Yatra is being carried out nationwide. In West Bengal, we have been conducting the yatra. The yatra is witnessing a large turnout. We are proud of our armed forces for their valour and bravery. They have attacked 100 km inside Pakistan. Pakistan is not a country but 'Jungistan' - all the dreaded terrorists have one address, Pakistan."

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the ghastly April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, after which Pakistan resorted to shelling on civilian and military establishments here. Indian armed forces retaliated and destroyed 11 of the 13 air bases of Pakistan on the night of May 9 and 10.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13, which continued until May 23. The yatra was aimed at honouring the courage of Indian soldiers and raising awareness among citizens about the recent success of Operation Sindoor. It also paid tribute to the nation's armed forces for their role in the operation. The rally formed part of a broader nationwide campaign to celebrate national pride and self-respect. (ANI)

