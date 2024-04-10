Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged operations of the sand mafia gangs in Punjab.

Tarun Chugh said that the Punjab government is doing a cover-up exercise due to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | EU Parliament Agrees on Stricter Migration Rules.

"AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been just doing a cover-up exercise due to forthcoming elections by registering cases against small players whereas big sharks in the field have been allowed a free run following which the ecology of the state has been gravely endangered," Chugh said.

Strongly condemning the media report on the possibility of a highway bridge between Ropar and Hoshiarpur collapsing due to rampant sand mining in the Swan River belt, Chugh said such reports have been coming from other parts of the state as well.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Registered Against Three Businessmen Caught During Police Raid at Dance Bar, Says ‘Customers Can’t Be Booked for Obscene Dance Performed by Bar Girls’.

He said a large number of people in villages are being put to immense harassment and inconvenience due to illegal and rogue activities of the sand mafia gangs all over the state.

"The investigation into the entire matter must be handed over to the CBI because there were inter-state ramifications of the sand mafia operations," Chugh added.

Lok Sabha elections in 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab will take place on June 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)