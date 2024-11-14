New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Goel, who has been vocal about the need for a nationwide ban on online gaming, found himself at the center of a cyberattack after his official website was hacked.

The incident took place shortly after Goel launched a public campaign targeting the rapidly growing online gaming industry, highlighting its potential risks and calling for strict regulations.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Goel outlined his concerns about the surge in online gaming, which he claims has led to widespread financial distress.

He argued that the government should impose a complete ban on online gaming, similar to existing restrictions on lotteries, to protect vulnerable individuals and families.

However, just hours after his statements against online gaming, Goel's official website was compromised.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Goel reiterated his concerns, stating, "Gambling is spreading rapidly in society today, leading to the ruin of millions of families and victimizing children and youth."

The BJP leader said that he would file a police complaint regarding the hack of his official website.

He urged the public to join a planned protest at the Jantar Mantar here on November 16 aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of online gaming and demanding stricter government oversight.

