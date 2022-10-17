New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the northern state's BJP core group meeting was held in the national capital on Monday.

The meeting was held at the Haryana Bhawan in Delhi today.

Chief minister Jairam Thakur, BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, National vice president and election in-charge Saudan Singh, and Central Minister Anurag Thakur were present for the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Former Chief Minister Pro Prem Kumar Dhumal, state incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, Co in-charge Sanjay Tandon, election co Incharge Devinder Singh Rana, former BJP President Dr Rajeev Bindal, Satpal Satti, General secretary Trilok Kapoor, Rakesh Jamwal, Trilok Jamwal, State Organisational secretary Pavan Rana and Mahila morcha President Rashmi Dhar Sood.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the party's campaign song for the assembly election 'Himachal Ki Pukaar Phir BJP Sarkar' at a public rally in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour.

This CEC meeting is expected to give a final list of the candidates for assembly elections in the state, after the necessary consultation with the party's senior leaders.

The last date for filing the nomination for candidature in Himachal Pradesh assembly polls is October 25. The elections will take place on November 12 for the next government in the state.

The results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will be declared on December 8, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.

The term of the Himachal House will end on January 8, 2023.

The legislative assembly elections were last held on November 9, 2017 in the region. In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the Congress Party and won 44 seats while Congress secured only 21 seats in 2017. (ANI)

