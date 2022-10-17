Mumbai, October 17: On October 15, tourists who visited Tadoba tiger reserve’s buffer observed a tigress having sex with a tiger. According to a report, the tourists saw Chhoti Madhu (T-127) indulging in mating with Taaru (T-186) in Agarzari at the Tadoba tiger reserve's buffer. The tigress already has three cubs, all 16-month-old cubs which she got after mating with Bajrang (T-44). The tigress was allegedly mating with the tiger in order to protect her cubs, said the Times of India report.

The report stated that the tigress had been indulging in fake mating so that she can protect her cubs from the male tigers. As per experts, dominant male tigers usually kills cubs which are not fathered by them. Hence, tigress use the strategy of mating as a mother in order to protect her children. Experts also opined that female tigers resort to the "fake mating" strategy as it leads to the male tigers viewing the cubs as their own child, thereby increasing their chances of survival. Cross-Border Romance: Male Tigers From Bangladesh Hunt for Mates in Sundarbans.

Speaking about why tigress adopt this strategy, Wildlife biologist Aditya Joshi said, "Sometimes a tigress has overlapping territories with more than one male. The females (with or without cubs) mate with multiple males in such cases. This ensures that the males see these cubs as their own offsprings and thus reduce the chance of infanticide."

The wildlife biologist further added, "Though this has been termed as ‘false mating’, but it would be wrong to say it is ‘false’ as mating actually takes place. This is one of the strategies where the identity of the cub’s father is masked and this increases the probability of survival of these cubs." Maharashtra: Tiger Walks 1,300 Kms in 5 Months to Find a Mate and Prey, Making it The 'Longest Walk Ever'.

Furthermore, reports suggest that tigress indulge in 'false mating', as it seems a calculative strategy for them to protect their cubs. Earlier this year, a tigress named Junabai (T-45) from Kolara-Madnapur buffer chased away a tiger named Tala (T-103), who attempted. Interestingly, the tigress had four small cubs when she fought back.

While it is unusual for tourists to hear about 'false mating, experts say that the areas that have high tiger density witness such phenomenon frequently. Although mating seems to be the best strategy, Prajakta Hushangabadkar, Wildlife biologist with Tadoba says, "There are different factors but no one has proven it so far. Most of the time, false mating is to save cubs from other males. I have seen even earlier litter accompanying present litter with a tigress. Overlapping territories is also one of the reasons."

