Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 15 (ANI): BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashok, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan, launched the 'Save Sankey' signature campaign to protect the Sankey lake from the Tunnel Road project.

The BJP leaders initiated the campaign by signing their names on a white background.

The campaign was attended by a large group of people. The gathering had posters and placards with "Save Sankey Lake" written on them.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, LoP R Ashoka, and other BJP leaders on November 2 led a protest against the Tunnel Road corridor and demanded that the project be scrapped.

Calling the project unscientific and incapable of solving Bengaluru's congestion, Surya pointed out that the DPR states the project would create 22 additional choke points at the entry and exit ramps.

He also stated that the project was being pushed ahead without a public consultation and also flagged the absence of an environmental impact assessment and mandatory geological studies for the proposal.

Posting about the issue on X, Surya said, "The Tunnel Road project is not the solution to Bengaluru's traffic woes. Tunnel roads do not decongest cities - they merely shift traffic from one junction to another without addressing the root cause, which is the overdependence on private transport and the lack of robust public mobility options."

During the occasion, the BJP Karnataka unit also launched a signature campaign at Lalbagh, urging citizens to come forward and participate in the movement aimed at saving Lalbagh from land acquisition and commercial development.

Surya has been vocal against the tunnel project and has consistently raised concerns since the feasibility study and DPR. He has been highlighting that the project is only for car owners and said it wouldn't be viable for every car user in the city to pay a toll of Rs 330 per trip per direction for using the Tunnel Road.

Surya suggested, "Instead of spending thousands of crores on this vanity project, the State Government must invest in sustainable, long-term transport solutions - strengthening the Metro, suburban rail, and BMTC networks to ensure accessible and efficient public mobility for all. Bengaluru needs green, forward-looking infrastructure, not reckless projects that destroy its heritage and environment." (ANI)

