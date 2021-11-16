Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala president K Surendran on Tuesday met Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the recent murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in Palakkad.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting with the Governor, Surendran alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the Popular Front of India, was behind the killing.

"We requested the honourable Governor to advise Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to hand over the case to NIA. The Kerala Police and government officials are supporting the culprits. Even after identifying the culprits, police are yet to arrest the SDPI activists after 24-hours. Terror elements are involved in this and those who killed the RSS worker has got training," Surendran alleged.

He said, "BJP Kerala unit would also approach Home Minister Amit Shah pressing the demand for the NIA probe".

"Within 15 days, this is the second murder of RSS workers. After, Thrissur, Sanjith in Palakkad was hacked to death in front of his wife. In both cases, SDPI is involved," he added.

The RSS worker Sanjith(27), a resident of Eluppulli in Palakkad, was waylaid, while he was travelling on a bike with his wife, and hacked to death. (ANI)

