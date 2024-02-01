New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) BJP leaders on Thursday lauded the budget for its host of measures focusing on realising the resolve of a developed India, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it offers the vision of "Ram rajya" and underscores the pledge for a self-reliant country.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the interim budget 2024-25 draws the roadmap to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed Bharat by 2047.

In a post on X, he said the budget throws light on the milestones achieved by the Modi government in the last 10 years in its journey to make Bharat the foremost nation in every sector.

"On the very foundation of these feats, the magnificent edifice of a Viksit Bharat is being built. My heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji for leading the nation through this journey of excellence and to FM @nsitharaman Ji for the insightful budget speech," he said.

In a swipe at opposition parties, Nadda said the government under Modi's leadership does not believe in giving "garibi hatao" slogan but works to lift them out of poverty.

The budget also has taken a revolutionary step by proposing a housing scheme for the middle class, he said.

Modi with his untiring efforts has brought over 25 crore people out of poverty while India's growth has broken records as well, he claimed.

"This is a farsighted budget dedicated to the poor's welfare and the country's development. It offers a glimpse of women power and also a vision of Ram rajya. It reflects the resolve of a self-reliant and developed India," he said. It is all-round, all-inclusive and all-pervasive, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the "positive" budget, saying it outlines the vision for a confident, strong, self-reliant and developed India inspired by Modi's vision. This budget gives a glimpse of India's rapid economic transformation, he said.

"There is something in this budget for every section of the society. There is a big push for infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, housing and technology development.

"It has increased the capital expenditure outlay to 11.1% from FY 24 to Rs 11.11 lakh cr for FY 25. This massive push will provide a big boost to making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2027," he said on X.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the budget accurately captures PM Modi's unwavering pursuit of inclusive development centred around people.

It is balanced and places a strong emphasis on infrastructure and innovation, he said, adding the interim budget functions as a thorough guide and establishes the groundwork for an "Aatmanirbhar Viksit Bharat", enabling women, youth, farmers, the middle class, and all other marginalised groups.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and some other ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Thakur, besides senior BJP leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi and BJP spokespersons joined a meeting after the budget. The finance minister highlighted the main features of the budget.

