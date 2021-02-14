Hoshiarpur, Feb 14 (PTI) A BJP leader's vehicle was allegedly attacked here on Sunday by some unidentified people when a group of farmers was protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

According to police, the incident took place at Garhdiwala town, about 30 km from Hoshiarpur.

The vehicle of district BJP president (rural) Sanjiv Minhas was attacked when around 100 farmers were protesting against the Centre's farm laws outside a shop of another party leader, Jogesh Chopra, police said.

At that time, Minhas was present in the shop, said officials.

As the leader was being taken to a safer place, some unidentified people scuffled with police personnel. They also smashed windowpanes of Minhas's vehicle.

Minhas was taken to a community health centre for a check-up, from where he was discharged after providing first aid.

Minhas accused Congress workers of attacking his vehicle.

Superintendent of Police (Headquarter) Raminder Singh said they are verifying facts and action will be taken accordingly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)