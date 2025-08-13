Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday called upon the BJP-led government at the Centre to respond to questions raised by the main opposition, saying that "evading issues by distorting statements" undermines democratic discourse.

Speaking to reporters after attending a programme in Shimla on the occasion of World Youth Day, Sukhu also appealed to young people to stay healthy, remain free from drugs, and prepare themselves to meet future challenges.

"The questions raised by Rahul Gandhi are important and the ruling party at the Centre must answer them. The Election Commission should also respond. When the Leader of the Opposition raises issues, they should be taken seriously. This is perhaps the first time we are seeing replies being replaced with distorted interpretations and allegations, which serve no purpose," the CM said.

The Chief Minister highlighted his government's YS Parmar Education Loan Scheme, launched two years ago, under which youth pursuing professional courses including medical and other higher education are eligible for loans up to Rs 20 lakh at just 1% interest.

"On Youth Day, I want to tell our young generation: study without fear of financial constraints. This scheme is meant to ensure you have equal rights over the resources of the state," Sukhu said, adding that the initiative was part of his government's vision to empower youth.

He also urged special attention to the health of young women, noting that they are key to the state's progress. "We must build a drug-free society. Today, we also raised awareness about Eid and social harmony," he added.

The Chief Minister said the youth of Himachal Pradesh are capable of facing future challenges, and such events provide a platform to engage with them directly on the state's vision for the coming years. (ANI)

