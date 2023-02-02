Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Opposition BJP MLAs on Thursday gave notice to bring a breach of privilege motion against five Congress members and an independent MLA for pressuring 75 legislators to resign ahead of a CLP meeting called to determine Ashok Gehlot's successor as chief minister.

Submitting the notice to Assembly Secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma, the Opposition leaders demanded a discussion on the issue in the House.

Six members of the BJP have submitted a notice of breach of privilege against the six legislators who mounted pressure on 75 others to resign, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, adding, "We have given a proposal to the Assembly secretary demanding a discussion on it in the House."

He said the notice has been submitted mentioning the rules of Assembly procedure and the conduct of business, and it is against cabinet ministers Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Ramlal Jat, the chief minister's adviser and independent MLA Sanyam Lodha, deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary, and chairman of the Rajasthan State Commission for Minorities Rafiq Khan.

On September 25 last year, the 81 MLAs submitted their resignations to assembly speaker CP Joshi. The move was aimed at opposing the Congress Legislature Party meeting called to determine Gehlot's successor as chief minister as he was the frontrunner for the post of Congress president at that time.

Later, Rathore filed a petition in the high court, seeking a direction to the speaker of assembly to decide on the resignations.

Sometime back, the MLAs withdrew their resignations.

In the last week of January, independent MLA from Sirohi Sanyam Lodha submitted a notice to move a breach of privilege motion against BJP leader Rajendra Rathore for filing a PIL in the high court when a decision on the resignation of the 81 MLAs was pending before the Assembly speaker.

