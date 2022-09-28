Haridwar, Sept 28 (PTI) The ruling BJP is likely to perform better in the Haridwar's three-tier panchayat polls, the voting for which took place on Monday.

All results are likely to be announced by Thursday afternoon as the counting is on.

Available trends indicated that the party may win 15 of 44 district panchayat board seats.

The BJP may also do well for the first time in gram and kshetra panchayats.

The party had in the previous polls won only three seats of the district panchayat board.

