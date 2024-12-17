New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to issue notices to over 20 of its MPs who were absent during the division for the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill in the Lok Sabha today, according to the sources.

The party had issued a three-line whip for the presence of its MPs stating that some important legislative agenda is on the agenda. Opposition members had opposed the introduction of the bill. In the division, 269 members voted in favour of the introduction of the bill and 196 voted against it.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024', which propose simultaneous elections for both Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was introduced in the lower house today. The bills were introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The bills will now be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further deliberations.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that when One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that when One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion.

