The BJP is likely to issue notices to approximately 20 of its MPs who were absent during the crucial vote on the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in the Lok Sabha on December 17. Despite the party issuing a three-line whip, urging all MPs to be present, several lawmakers failed to comply. Sources suggest the party is taking disciplinary action for defying the directive. The bill, which proposes simultaneous elections for both Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was introduced in the lower house today after members voted in the house. One Nation, One Election Bill: Legislations on Simultaneous Polls Tabled in Lok Sabha, Sent to JPC for Discussion.

BJP Likely to Serve Notices to 20 MPs

