Patna, Aug 13 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Bihar on Sunday submitted a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Arlekar containing a litany of complaints against the Nitish Kumar government.

The memorandum was handed over to Arlekar by BJP state president Samrat Choudhary and leader of the opposition in the assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha at the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read | Twitter Ads Revenue: Income From Ad Revenue Sharing by X Liable to 18% GST, If It Exceeds Threshold, Say Experts.

In the two-page memorandum, signed by top party leaders, it has been alleged that progress has come to a standstill and law and order has collapsed after the Mahagathbandhan formed its government last year.

The memorandum highlighted several alleged failures of the government, which was squarely blamed for delay in projects like Darbhanga AIIMS, over which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is engaged in a war of words with the Centre.

Also Read | Cheetah Nirva Missing From Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh Since July 21 Captured (Watch Video).

Several demands were also raised through the memorandum including punishment to those allegedly found guilty in the death of a BJP worker during a procession here last month.

The BJP has been alleging that the party worker died of injuries received in a lathi-charge, though the administration maintains that no wounds were found on the body and the death was caused by a heart attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)