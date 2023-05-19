New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha (BJP) has organized a one-day national media workshop in Delhi to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the media representatives of the Minority Morcha from different states of the country.

On the occasion, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said alleged that Congress has "cheated" Muslims.

"Congress has cheated Muslims, it preferred only people like Yakub Menon to defame Muslims, but only the BJP government gave respect to Muslims like APJ Abdul Kalam," he said on Wednesday.

BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala said that a separate class has been formed in the Modi government.

Addressing the second session of this national media workshop, BJP's national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala said, "A separate class has been formed in the Modi government, which we call the beneficiary class, and among them, all of us should go and see the achievements of the Modi government."

On the occasion, BJP's national media in-charge cum Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni emphasized upon party members to focus on the utility of media in present politics.

"Party members can make media the 'Brahmastra' of politics in the present times," he said.

Yasir Jilani, national media in charge of Minority Morcha said that more than 70 representatives from 27 states participated in this workshop, apart from this, national spokespersons RP Singh and Gopal Krishna Agarwal also addressed the media representatives of all the states in this media workshop. (ANI)

