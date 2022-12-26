Lucknow, Dec 26 (PTI) Newly-elected BJP MLA from Rampur Akash Saxena on Monday took oath as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

A statement issued here said Speaker Satish Mahana administered the oath to Saxena in his office.

Also Read | All the G20 Buzz in India, on a Day India’s @g20org Sherpa @amitabhk87 Shared His Thoughts … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The BJP had won the Rampur Sadar assembly seat for the first time after Saxena defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Asim Raja by a margin of 33,702 votes in a bypoll.

The bypoll to the Muslim-dominated Rampur Sadar seat, considered an Azam Khan stronghold, was necessitated after the senior SP leader was sentenced to three years in jail in a hate speech case, and subsequently disqualified as MLA and barred from contesting polls for six years.

Also Read | Delhi University Student Jumps off 4th Floor To Escape Harassment by Men He Met on LGBT Dating App.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)