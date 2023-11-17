Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal skipped the Legislature Party meeting to decide the new Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly on Friday.

Yatnal also stormed out of the hotel, where the key meeting was scheduled.

As per sources, he got miffed at the party leadership for not selecting him as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) or BJP state unit president, the post that was given to former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra Yediyurappa on Monday.

Later, in a cryptic post on the social media platform, X, Yatnal wrote, "A warrior cannot complain or regret anything. His life is an endless challenge, and challenges cannot possibly be good or bad. Challenges are simply challenges."

Meanwhile, the meeting elected BJP's Vokkaliga strongman and seven-time MLA R Ashoka as LoP in the state Assembly.

After the meeting, Ashok thanked the party leadership for electing him as the Leader of the Opposition and said that the BJP will win all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern state. (ANI)

