Guwahati/Imphal, November 17: National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra (retd) on Friday said that the panel has asked Manipur government to pay compensation in pending cases of those who lost their lives within four weeks and compensation for reconstruction of houses within six weeks. After a two day ‘camp sitting’ of NHRC in Guwahati, Mishra said that the Commission has heard the Manipur cases. Issues of highway blockade, and a road map from the government to restore normality were discussed, he told the media and said for 93 persons, who have died in various incidents in Manipur an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh paid already to the next of kin.

"The state government has said that about 180 persons have died, and we have asked that in those cases where compensations are pending, the government needs to pay within the next four week. Compensation for reconstruction of houses must be paid within six weeks." NHRC held a National Conference on 'Advancing Human Rights through Local Self Governments in Guwahati on Thursday to sensitise local self-governments on various aspects of human rights. Mishra also shared his concern over the ethnic conflict in Manipur, which has contributed to social and political tensions in the region. Manipur Violence: 175 Killed, 1108 Injured and 32 Missing in Span of Four Months

Thge NHRC earlier stated that it received Action Taken Reports (ATRs) in many cases from the Manipur government in response to its notices in various cases relating to incidents of violence since May 3. It has stated that many steps have been taken relating to the incidents of violence in the state, including reinforcement in the law and order machinery and security, setting of relief camps and a peace committee, relaxing curfew, reinstating internet and banking services in a measured manner, announcing ex-gratia for the families of the dead, compensation packages for the injured, and rebuilding of damaged houses.

It has also been informed that the Centre has constituted a Commission of enquiry to arrive at the causes of the conflict and that six FIRs have been transferred to the CBI for investigation independently. The NHRC had registered 18 cases related to human rights violations in connection with the incidents of violence in Manipur after the ethnic strife broke out over six months ago. In its ‘camp sitting’ in Guwahati, it heard 56 cases in the presence of officers concerned of several northeastern states and the complainants. Manipur Violence: Life Cripples in Churachandpur District After Tribal Body Calls Indefinite Shutdown in Protest Against Arrest of Four Kuki-Zo People

The cases include human rights violation cases in Manipur. With the intervention of the Commission, Rs 3.55 crore relief was paid or in the process of being paid to the victims of the different northeastern states.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2023 10:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).