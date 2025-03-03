New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) BJP MLA Karnail Singh on Monday questioned the maintainability of a criminal case filed in a Delhi court against him by AAP leader Satyendra Jain for allegedly defaming him during a television interview on January 19.

Singh counsel informed additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal, dealing with MP MLA cases, that at the time of the alleged offence, his client was neither an MLA, nor an MP.

"The proposed accused has raised issue as to maintainability of the present complaint before this court. Matter be fixed for arguments on maintainability... on March 26, 2025," the judge said.

According to the complaint, Singh made a defamatory statement in an interview on a television channel, where he reportedly claimed that ED recovered 37 kilogram gold from Jain's home and the AAP leader had 1,100 acre of land in his name while alleging the wealth was amassed from corruption and money laundering.

