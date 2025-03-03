Kanpur, March 3: In a horrific incident, some miscreants barged into a man's house and severed his genitals and fled with the body parts in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. What came as a shock was that, before fleeing, the intruders made a phone call to update someone that the work was done. Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a case and launched a probe.

According to the media reports, the man, a resident of the Wave City area of Ghaziabad, suffered a horrific attack late on Friday, February 28, where intruders severed his genitals and fled with the body parts. The victim is currently hospitalised in Meerut.

As per the police complaint filed by the victim's son, three to four assailants entered the man's room between 11:00 pm and 12:00 am, rendered him unconscious, and then committed the brutal attack. The complaint alleged that the intruders threw hot water at the victim to revive him. However, before they fled, they called someone and said, "Paro Guru, the job i done."

Neighbours alerted the family and the police after hearing the victim's cries. The victim's son has accused a transgender person named Paro of orchestrating the brutal attack. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against unidentified persons and is investigating the incident.

