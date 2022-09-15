New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Thursday met Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and requested him to speed up a case in connection with alleged scam in recruitment of marshals for public transport buses in the city.

Gupta also handed over documents related to his allegations to the L-G, said a statement from his office.

Also Read | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of 7 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1128 Crore in Madhya Pradesh.

"The BJP MLA demanded an inquiry into the corruption in the recruitment of marshals by the Arvind Kejriwal government and strictest punishment to the culprits of the scam," the statement said.

Gupta had on September 3, 2019 filed a complaint with the anti corruption branch (ACB) to investigate the recruitment process of 10,000 marshals in DTC and cluster buses. An FIR was registered by the ACB on January 24, 2020, it said.

Also Read | Make India Number One Mission: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Rajasthan on October 7-8.

Gupta, in his complaint, had alleged that fake Aadhaar cards were made in Shahdara district on August 11-12, using which training certificates were issued to 460 people from Rajasthan.

He also alleged that no advertisement was published for the recruitments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)