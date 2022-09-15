Jaipur, September 15: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan to launch the second phase of the party's 'Make India Number One' mission. The campaign was started from Hisar in Haryana, the native place of the AAP leader.

Kejriwal will be in Jaipur on October 7 and 8, party's Rajasthan in-charge Vinay Mishra told reporters on Thursday. “The AAP convenor will interact with the youth in Jaipur under the 'Town Hall' programme and also hold a press conference. A rally will be held on October 8 at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium,” Mishra said. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Missed Call Campaign for His 'Make India No 1 Mission'.

Targeting the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the law and order situation, Mishra said there is an atmosphere of anarchy in the state. “Besides health schemes of the government have also failed on the ground,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)