Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has charged that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as part of a pre-planned strategy ensured suspension of its three MLAs within two minutes on the inaugural day of the Budget session of the state Assembly, which began without the customary Governor's address.

The state unit BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Monday reacted sharply to the suspension of three party MLAs, asking if the move to suspend within two minutes of the start of the Assembly session is a conspiracy on the part of the TRS?.

"The ruling TRS has strategically pre-planned and suspended three BJP MLAs from the Assembly for the rest of the Budget session," said Sanjay, demanding that the decision be immediately revoked.

Sanjay also questioned the move to do away with the customary inaugural address of the Governor to the Assembly for the Budget session.

"Traditionally Budget session begins with the Governor's address to the Hous. But they (TRS) started the session without the customary speech," added Sanjay.

The BJP leader stepped up attack on the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), alleging that he's imposing "the Kalvakuntla Constitution (Kalvakuntla is the first name of CM)" in the state.

"If you look at the events that took place in the Legislative Assembly today, it is clear once again that the Kalvakuntla Constitution is being implemented in Telangana," Sanjay said on Monday. He added that KCR is not following the Indian Constitution.

Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced the suspension of three BJP MLAs, namely Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao, and Eatala Rajender, for the rest of the Budget session.

The three suspended BJP MLAs were apparently objecting to the proceedings in the House.

Meanwhile, Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao presented the state Budget for 2022-2023 with a proposed total expenditure of Rs 2.56 lakh crore. (ANI)

