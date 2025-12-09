Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, terming its leaders "the most born corrupt people" and accusing the party of being anti-farmer, anti-woman, anti-SC, anti-OBC and anti-poor, just hours before the saffron party's scheduled statewide protest over farmer issues.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Minister Reddy said, "...BJP people are the most born corrupt people. They are not only anti-formers, but they are also anti-woman, anti-SE, anti-OBC, and anti-poor BJP people. They don't have common sense... They have done nothing for farmers..."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Over 50 Lakh Employees, 69 Lakh Pensioners To Benefit From 8th CPC, Says MoS Pankaj Chaudhary; Date of Implementation To Be Decided by Government.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, responding to the BJP MLAs' protest against the state government in the Suvarna Soudha, stated that it has provided support to the farmers and the BJP MLAs should instead question the Central Government on its negligence towards the issues raised by the farmers.

"We want them to discuss about North Karnataka. We want them to discuss why the Central government is not helping the farmers. There is a big crisis among farmers over sugarcane prices. The government of Karnataka has supported them. Central government is not doing anything... We want them to raise their voice against the Central government..." he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 09, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party workers are all set to hold a protest against the state government to highlight and address the farmers' issues today in the Sauvarna Soudha.

Earlier today, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra slammed Congress for not resolving the issues.

While speaking to ANI, Vijayendra stated that the Congress government has neglected the issues being faced by the farmers.

"Because of the infighting within the ruling Congress government, issues pertaining to the farmers have been totally neglected by this Congress government. Sugarcane growers have been fighting on the streets for the last two months, but till now, there is no clear solution to this protest. The demand of the maize growers was very simple; they were only demanding that the government open procurement centres. Even this did not happen..." he said.

Vijayendra highlighted that even though the fixed price of Rs. 2400 per quintal was set by the central government, the maize growers had to sell it to the middlemen for Rs. 1500-1600 due to the unavailability of procurement centres. He further mentioned that the farmers were not compensated for the crop loss due to flooding across the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)