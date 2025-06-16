Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) The health condition of BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay has improved on Monday, the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment said.

Gangopadhyay (63), diagnosed with acute pancreatitis with gastrointestinal sepsis, remains under close observation in the ICU, it said.

"He is stable but critically ill and under continuous monitoring," the statement said.

"On the third day of admission, Mr Gangopadhyay remains under close observation in the ICU. His condition has improved in the last 24 hours," it said.

A multidisciplinary medical board, comprising an internal medicine and critical care specialist, cardiologist, pulmonologist, endocrinologist, gastroenterologist and GI surgeon, has been formed to ensure comprehensive and coordinated management of his condition, it added.

Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in March last year to join the BJP, represents the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

