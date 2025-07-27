Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arun Govil and Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal on Sunday welcomed the halt of the Vande Bharat Express at Hapur junction.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Agarawal, MP Arun Govil, showed green flag to the Vande Bharat Express, which took a halt at Hapur.

"On popular demand, Vande Bharat stoppage has been made at Hapur Junction, and I want to thank Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on everyone's behalf for this. This is a huge gift for Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad and Meerut," UP Minister Agarwal told reporters.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arun Govil said that important development works are being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Everything is going good. The way development is happening under PM Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Government is providing all the facilities it can," Govil said.

In a post on X, MP Arun Govil stated that the halt of the train at Hapur was a significant step towards the development of the region and the convenience of passengers.

"Today, the Vande Bharat train travelling from Meerut to Lucknow made its inaugural stop at Hapur. The people of the district have received a new gift. This stop is a significant step towards the development of the region and the convenience of passengers. Heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav ji, under whose leadership this has been made possible. Jai Shri Ram!" the post read.

The Vande Bharat train on the Meerut City-Lucknow Charbagh route was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 31, 2024. Following the request of locals, Indian Railways has approved the stoppage at Hapur, effective today.

The operating train will benefit passengers travelling to and from Moradabad, Bareilly and Lucknow. (ANI)

