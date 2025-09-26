New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Friday offered prayers at Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital on the fifth day of Navratri, a festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Speaking to ANI after performing the Mangala Aarti, the BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, "I had the good fortune of performing Mangala Aarti at Jhandewalan Temple. May Mata Rani bring happiness to the lives of everyone."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Police-Dispatch Team Member Injured in Brutal Attack in Vidisha; Accused on the Run.

Meanwhile, devotees also thronged the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur, New Delhi.

The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Skandamata. She is the fifth of the nine forms of the goddess Durga. Skandamata, derived from the word "Skanda," another name for Lord Kartikeya (the god of war), is revered as a symbol of unconditional love, compassion, and motherly care.

Also Read | Adani Green Talks 2025: Gautam Adani Urges Young Entrepreneurs To Shape India's 'Second Freedom Struggle' To Drive Tech, Social Innovation and Equality.

In connection with the ongoing festivities, Bansuri Swaraj also participated in a Dandiya performance organised on Thursday night at a Ramleela celebration in Rohini Sector 23, Bawana constituency. The cultural event is being organised for the first time by the Sanatan Sanskaram organisation and has drawn significant public participation over the last few days.

Swaraj highlighted the importance of such events in preserving Indian traditions, stating that they help connect the younger generation with the country's cultural and religious heritage.

The event also featured the participation of Delhi Cabinet Minister Ravindra Singh Indraj, whose efforts have been acknowledged as instrumental in organising the celebration. On the fourth day of Ramleela, Swaraj shared the stage with Indraj's wife and other women, taking part in the Dandiya dance with the audience. She received a warm welcome from the crowd, with thousands waving mobile phone torches in her honour.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, Olympic medallists and wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia also joined the gathering and interacted with the media and attendees. Earlier in the day, a Ram Baraat procession was held, culminating in the Dandiya night.

Addressing the gathering from the stage, Bansuri Swaraj thanked the people of Delhi for their support, stating, "After 27 years, Delhi has chosen a BJP government again. With the double-engine government at the Centre and in Delhi, we are witnessing historic development."

She lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing the removal of taxes on food items and reductions in GST rates as major achievements. Swaraj also congratulated the organisers of Sanatan Sanskaram for hosting a successful Ramleela, calling it a platform that keeps the younger generation connected to religion, culture, and values.

Swaraj also lauded the Sanatan Sanskaram team for organising a successful Ramleela, calling it a "vital cultural platform" that promotes values, traditions, and community engagement among the youth.

Despite being the organisation's first Ramleela event, it has received an overwhelming public response, reflecting the community's enthusiasm for religious and cultural celebrations during the Navratri season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)