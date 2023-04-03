Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): Drawing parallels on situation in Pakistan with that of West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Monday hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government saying that Hindus in the state are living in fear.

"The entire country is watching that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward. But in West Bengal, the situation today is like old Kashmir and Pakistan," Locket Chatterjee said while demanding NIA investigation over the recent violence in West Bengal during the Ram Navami procession.

She said, "We demand a NIA investigation as police are arresting only Hindus and not Muslims."

"It has happened in Bengal and the whole country is watching. We are standing for the Bengali Hindus in West Bengal, and for that, we will take appropriate action and Mamata Banerjee is lying. We want the central government to look into it properly. We are demanding an NIA inquiry. We want that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should resign," she added.

The TMC is accusing BJP of pre-planning, while BJP is accusing TMC of inciting violence.

Targeting CM Mamata Banerjee, she alleged, "This is a pre-planned conspiracy by the West Bengal Government to appease the Muslim people. Mamata Banerjee is doing appeasement politics before the Panchayat elections and Lok Sabha elections."

"We have seen the video footage of the manner in which stones were pelted in Howrah. During the procession of Ramnavami, yesterday too, stones were pelted from below the mosque when the procession was going from above. Dilip Ghosh and Viman Ghosh were injured. The people of the Muslim community took swords to the houses of Hindus and went from house to house to bring out the Hindus, beat them up and even the power supply was cut off but Mamta Banerjee has not yet taken action," Chatterjee added.

Extending BJP's support to the Hindus in the state, she said, "Appeasement politics is going on in Bengal and when she became the chief minister for the third time, she got the votes of Hindus as well as Muslims, but she only cares for Ramzan. We do Navratras and Ramnavami. They don't care about Hindus. Hindus are not safe in Bengal. We BJP people stand with Hindus and will raise their voices."

Regarding Sanjay Raut's statement, Locket Chatterjee said. "Narendra Modi does the politics of supporting everyone and ensures everyone's development. Modi ji has taken the country forward. They have no issue so they are doing politics on religion and everyone is seeing the criminal offence of divide and rule by doing bank politics. The opposition parties have no issue whatsoever because the politics of development is going on, the politics of service is going on, that's why they are making such statements."

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that the violence in West Bengal on Ram Navami is planned and sponsored by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Raut alleged that there are riots in the states where the elections are nearing and the BJP is fearing a loss.

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire. (ANI)

