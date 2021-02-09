New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Tuesday gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'use of Hindi and other languages in Supreme Court and High Courts'.

During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday replied to the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Rajya Sabha.

The Upper House on Monday also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The new bill is aimed to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers with that of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT). (ANI)

