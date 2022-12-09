New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday introduced the 'Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020' in the Upper House.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP presented the highly discussed Bill during private members' business, while Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was ex-officio chairman, with an aim to carry forward the BJP's promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the country.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation.

Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

Notably, in BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will have 17 working days.

The government plans to introduce a total of 16 new Bills during the session according to the notified schedules. (ANI)

