New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to hold a meeting of the stakeholders, including civic agencies, to deal with the problem of air pollution including those caused by fires at garbage dumps in the city.

Two of the three landfill sites in the city, dumped with millions of tons of garbage at Bhalaswa and Ghazipur, have witnessed recurrent fires this summer.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Pulwama.

"This is a matter of life of three crore Delhiites as the pollution level is in a very bad stage and worsening day by day. Further overaged DTC buses are catching fire almost on a daily basis," Tiwari said in his letter.

Also, the fire at Bhalaswa garbage dump has produced a lot of toxic smoke choking people in the nearby areas and schools are also getting closed due to smoke, he said

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Eagle Evening Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result of 27.04.2022, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

"We all need to stop the blame-game and do some positive work for Delhi and its people. This can be considered also as a knowledge-sharing platform for Delhiites, and being the CM, you should call an urgent meeting of all the stakeholders," he wrote.

The former Delhi BJP chief said,"Let's not just fix the responsibility for the problems associated with landfill sites and fires there but also find a permanent solution to this health hazard".

"We are not here to score any brownie points in politics. I really, from the bottom of my heart, want you to call a meeting of all government and civic agencies for a meaningful and productive discussion to end this menace," said the North East Delhi BJP MP.

The Members of Parliament from Delhi as well as other stakeholders need to sit together to look into the issues related to garbage dumps in the city, in view of health hazards faced by the Delhiites due to recurring fires there, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)