New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) BJP MP Vinod Sonkar has given a privilege notice against Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his "indecent and inappropriate" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Sonkar alleged that Chowdhury has made baseless claims that Prime Minister Modi has bought two planes with swimming pools in them at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore.

Sonkar further said Chowdhury had alleged that Prime Minister Modi enjoys swimming while travelling to foreign nations.

"He has made indecent and inappropriate remarks against Prime Minister Modi. Such remarks amount to breach of privilege. So please consider my notice and start proceedings against him," Sonkar wrote to the speaker.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)