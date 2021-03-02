New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday night.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the demise of Member of Parliament and said that BJP has lost an ideal worker, a skilled organizer and a dedicated leader.

"Nandu Bhaiya, the popular public leader, left all of us. BJP has lost an ideal worker, a skilled organiser and dedicated leader. It is a personal loss for me," he tweeted.

Chauhan also planted a sapling in the memory of late BJP MP at Smart City Park in Shyamala Hills in Madhya Pradesh today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)