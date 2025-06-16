Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan visited Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday and offered prayers at the revered Jyotirlinga shrine.

The MP expressed gratitude to the district administration, the Madhya Pradesh government, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and the Union Government for the development of the Mahakal corridor.

Also Read | Israel-Iran War: Indian Students Being Relocated to Safer Places in Iran Amid Escalating Tensions, Says MEA.

"I am grateful to the administration, Madhya Pradesh government, PM Modi and the double-engine government for building such a grand Mahakal corridor. Good facilities for devotees are now available", Ravi Kishan said in a video shared by the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

On June 7, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also visited and offered prayers at the temple.

Also Read | Lufthansa Flight LH752 Hyderabad-Bound Forced To Return to Frankfurt Airport in Germany Due to Bomb Threat; Airline Says ‘Did Not Receive Permission To Land’.

Shri Mahakaleshwar of Ujjain is known among the twelve celebrated Jyotirlingas in India. The glory of the Mahakaleshwar temple has been vividly described in various Puranas.

Many Sanskrit poets have eulogised this temple emotively, starting with Kalidasa. Ujjain used to be the central point for the calculation of Indian time, and Mahakala was considered the distinctive presiding deity of Ujjain. In all his splendour, the presiding deity of time, Shiva, reigns eternal in Ujjain.

The temple of Mahakaleshwar, with its shikhara soaring into the skies and an imposing facade against the skyline, evokes primordial awe and reverence with its majesty.

The Bhasma Aarti is one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. It is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

From across the country, visit the temple to witness this divine ritual, believing that attending the Bhasma Aarti brings blessings and fulfilment of wishes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)