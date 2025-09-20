Puri (Odisha) [India], September 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sambit Patra and actor Jaya Prada participated in the cleanliness drive at the Puri beach on Saturday on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Sambit Patra said that the cleanliness drive is an important part of 'Seva Pakhwada', which is being organised from September 17 to October 2.

"The Seva Pakhwada is going on from September 17 to October 2. The cleanliness campaign is a very important part of the Seva Pakhwada. On the day of International Coastal Clean Up Day, we are conducting a coastal clean-up in a fishermen's village in Puri," Sambit Patra told ANI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a two-week-long Seva Pakhwada on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, and that will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government.

To ensure the success of the initiative, BJP appointed National General Secretary Sunil Bansal as the coordinator. He will oversee coordination with party leaders nationwide. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other BJP leaders have also been asked to plan and execute programs in their respective regions.

International Coastal Cleanup Day is an International event and is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September, as a promise to bring cleanliness and greenery to nature and the environment as a whole. The day was started to raise awareness about the growing pollution on various beaches of the world. (ANI)

