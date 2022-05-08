Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced AN Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in Kerala's Thrikkakara assembly seat.

The BJP also named Radharani Panda its candidate for Odisha's Brajarajnagar bypoll.

Also Read | India Reports 3,451 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

By choosing Radhakrishnan as a candidate for Thrikkakara, BJP hopes to make a better performance this time. In 2021, they could only manage 11.34 per cent vote share, a drop of 4.36 from 2016. S Saji was the BJP candidate on both occasions.

Radhakrishnan, who is one of the senior leaders of the BJP in the state contested in Thrissur's Manaloor last year's assembly elections. The BJP's state vice president managed to gain 36,566 votes and finished in the third position.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani Rages in Southeast Bay of Bengal, Likely To Move Northwestwards and Intensify Further Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Says IMD.

Earlier United Democratic Front (UDF) announced Uma Thomas its candidate for Thrikkakara and Left Democratic Front (LDF) named Jo Joseph as its candidate.

Earlier on Monday, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the by-polls in three assembly constituencies in Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

According to the Election Commission, the polling in these seats will be held on May 31 while the counting of votes will take place on June 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)