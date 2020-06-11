India News | BJP Offered Rs 25 Cr to Rajasthan Cong MLAs: Gehlot

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday night accused the BJP of trying to poach the Congress MLAs in the state, alleging that some of them were offered Rs 25 crore each.

Gehlot's statement came hours after the Congress charged the BJP with plans to destabilise the state government and took its MLAs to a Jaipur resort for a meeting.

Gehlot said there were reports about the BJP's plan similar to that of Madhya Pradesh and some of the party MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore in cash with Rs 10 crore in advance.

