Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly R. Ashok announced that the Bhim Smarane programme is being organised to inform about the injustices done by Congress to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Speaking to reporters after a preparatory meeting on the programme, Ashok stated that the Bhim Smarane programme will be held from November 26 to December 6. "We will create awareness about the injustices done by Congress to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, as well as the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to commemorate Baba Saheb's history," he said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Gaurav Gogoi Targets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Accuses Him of Adding Voters From Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Assam's Voters List to Influence 2026 Assembly Elections.

"In Bengaluru, machines are being purchased to sweep garbage, and even in that, Congress is engaging in looting. One machine costs up to two and a half crore rupees. Even including vehicle maintenance and salary, it amounts to 5 lakh rupees. However, 618 crore rupees are being spent on this. If the government itself purchases it, it would cost 308 crore rupees. This is a scheme for looting," he added.

He further added, "Instead of wasting so much money, they should prepare garbage lorries. There are no lorries to dispose of the collected garbage. Taxes have already been imposed on the people in many ways, and now the same money from the people is being looted."

Also Read | Bihar Government Formation: Amit Shah Arrives in Patna Ahead of Nitish Kumar's Swearing-In As Bihar Chief Minister.

"In Jayanagar, looting is happening even in broad daylight. There is no protection for people's money even in banks. It wouldn't be surprising if theft happens even in Vidhana Soudha. Police officers are engaged in looting. Looting has become a part of Brand Bengaluru," he said.

On the cabinet reshuffle, he said, "DCM D.K. Shivakumar and other leaders have gone to Delhi. However, there is no change in CM. Siddaramaiah will not leave the chair. But the time is not right for D.K. Shivakumar." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)