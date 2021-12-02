New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham on December 13 and on this occasion, Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a three-day celebration 'Divya Kashi Bhavya Kashi' from December 12 to 14 in the prime minister's constituency, according to party sources.

"Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham on December 13. There will be a Diwali-like celebration in Kashi. Every house, temple, ghat will be decorated with the earthen lamps and lights", sources said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Booster Dose for Citizens in India Under Consideration, Says Niti Aayog Member Dr VK Paul.

The chief ministers of all the BJP ruled states are likely to attend the event which is expected to be a "grand" celebration, according to the sources.

The BJP, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking another round of victory in elections in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, where it had stormed to power five years ago with a decisive mandate.

Also Read | Asom Divas 2021: Ratan Tata To Be Given 'Assam Baibhav Award', Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The party had, in the 2017 polls, won 312 seats with a vote share of 39.67 per cent. This was followed by a strong electoral performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 62 of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies.

The next elections are scheduled to be held early next year to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)