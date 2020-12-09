Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda performed puja at the famous Kalighat temple in South Kolkata on Wednesday.

Accompanied by BJP national general secretary and the partys Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya, state president Dilip Ghosh and senior leader Rahul Sinha, Nadda visited Kalighat temple in the evening.

Also Read | The Secrets We Keep: Joel Kinnaman, Noomi Rapace Starrer to Release in India on December 18.

After the Puja, he offered "aarati" to Goddess Kali.

The BJP leaders spent around half-an-hour in the temple.

Also Read | Pakistan Govt Decides the Price of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor’s Ancestral Houses in Peshawar.

Nadda is now in Kolkata on a two-day visit to take stock of the state BJP's activities and participate in an ongoing mass outreach campaign, which was taken up ahead of the assembly election due in April-May next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)