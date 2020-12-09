Still From The Secrets We Keep (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Joel Kinnaman and Noomi Rapace-starrer, The Secrets We Keep, will hit the Indian screens on December 18. The Yuval Adler directorial is a suspense thriller that revolves around a woman seeking vengeance. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 To Release in India Before US On December 24

The film explores the premise of a Romanian Holocaust survivor crossing paths with a supposed German soldier who she thinks might have caused her and her family a lot of pain. Tenet India Release Date: Christopher Nolan’s Directorial Will Finally Hit Indian Screens on December 4, 2020

It tackles subjects like the revenge, redemption, murder and life in the post World War society. It also stars Chris Messina and Amy Seimetz. The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures.

