New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Friday during which he will attend a number of public programmes, including a road show and a rally.

Party's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will conduct a road show in Nagrota Bagwan and later address a rally there on Friday. Nadda's trip will be confined to Kangra, the state's most important district politically.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Using Ex-Girlfriend’s Intimate Photos to Force Her to Give Up Business Share.

This will be Nadda's second visit to the state, where assembly polls are going to be held later this year. He was on a three-day trip to the state earlier.

The BJP is in power in the state where the Congress is its main opposition, with the Aam Aadmi party also flexing its muscles following its impressive poll win in neighbouring Punjab.

Also Read | Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Meets Party Chief Sonia Gandhi In Delhi Amid Ongoing Deliberations on Future Strategy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)