New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has convened a special dinner meeting to celebrate the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) emphatic victory in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 26, at Nadda's official residence in the national capital.

Also Read | Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption: DGCA Issues Advisory As Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia Triggers Flight Disruptions.

During the gathering, Nadda will felicitate all BJP leaders who played a key role in the Bihar elections. The meeting aims to acknowledge their contributions and strengthen organisational preparedness for upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other states.

Leaders associated with the Bihar campaign will share their on-ground experiences and strategic insights, which are expected to be used in shaping future poll strategies.

Also Read | Cyclone Senyar: IMD Issues Rainfall Alert As Cyclonic Storm ‘Senyar’ Likely To Form Over South Bay of Bengal in Next 48 Hours; Check Path and Landfall Details Here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde and several other senior party leaders who were actively involved in the Bihar poll effort are likely to be present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the dinner, making it a significant gathering for the ruling alliance.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered as the litmus test for Nitish Kumar, who has managed to steer the politics of Bihar around him in every election over the past 20 years.

The 74-year-old Nitish Kumar has been Chief Minister since November 2005, with a brief nine-month gap in 2014-15.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6 per cent vs 62.8 per cent). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)