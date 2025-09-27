Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Union Minister JP Nadda will attend the 72nd birth anniversary celebrations of spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and is scheduled to hold organisational meetings with BJP leaders in the state on Saturday.

He will land at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Nadda will participate in the celebrations at the Amritapuri Ashram in Vallikavu, Kollam district. Mata Amritanandamayi, fondly known as "Amma", commands a global following, and the annual event is expected to see large-scale participation from devotees and dignitaries.

Following the celebrations, the BJP National President will chair a meeting with the BJP State Office Bearers at The Quilon Beach Hotel & Convention Centre, located at Pallithottam, Thamarakulam, in Kollam.

The meeting will focus on organisational preparedness, upcoming local body elections, and strengthening the party's grassroots network in Kerala.

Earlier on Thursday, Nadda participated in a cleanliness drive in the national capital as part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada initiative. The campaign coincided with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and is part of the BJP's national call for service and cleanliness under the Swachhta Hi Seva movement.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, at the call of the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I participated in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) - 2025' campaign under the 'Seva Pakhwada' in New Delhi," JP Nadda posted on X.

"I urge every citizen to actively participate in this campaign and contribute to building a clean, healthy, and green India for all," he added.

In a post on X, Nadda wrote, "Joined the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025' campaign in New Delhi today on Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji's birth anniversary. Inspired by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision, every act of cleanliness is a tribute to our shared duty towards a Swachh Bharat. #Swachhotsav."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tribute to the leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on the occasion of the 109th birth anniversary of Upadhyaya. (ANI)

