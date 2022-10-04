Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday raised questions on the credibility of the national party KCR which will possibly launch tomorrow.

The remarks of the BJP spokesperson NV Subash came after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Rajanala Srihari was seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken to locals in Warangal, a day ahead of the possible launch of KCR's national party tomorrow. He distributed 200 chicken and liquor bottles to labourers. The cutouts of KCR and Minister KTR were seen in the video.

Speaking to ANI, Subash said, "The act of ruling TRS party leader just a day before the launch of the national party by Telangana chief minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has raised questions on its credibility to serve people".

"What message TRS wanted to give to the people by distributing chicken and liquor bottles publicly was released by TV channels," he added.

Earlier today, slamming KCR, Congress leader Madhu Yashki called the Chief Minister a "brand ambassador of liquor". He alleged that KCR is "known for his drinking habits".

Speaking to ANI, Yashki alleged that KCR is trying to make the people and youth of the state "addicted to liquor and drugs".

"KCR is a brand ambassador of liquor. He not only drinks liquor but is also involved in the liquor scam. So this establishes that the TRS party supremo is known for his drinking habits. His passion for drinking and the way he is promoting liquor sales in Telangana. Instead of giving jobs, he is distributing liquor," he said.

Yashki cautioned the people of the country stating that the Telangana Chief Minister has "looted and cheated" the people of the state.

"The people of India should be aware Telangana CM is a drunken chief minister. He looted and cheated the people of Telangana. Image if this person comes at the national level. They are trying to make the youth of Telangana addicted to liquor and drugs. The TRS workers are doing this to please their leader," he alleged.

Earlier, the sources said that it is strongly believed that CM KCR will announce the name of his national party on the occasion of Dussehra. TRS party's meeting will be held on Dussehra, October 5 at Telangana Bhavan here, an official release from K.Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Monday.

So there are speculations that KCR, may reveal the details of his approach toward national politics after the meeting. It is also believed that a delegation of TRS party leaders will leave for Delhi to change the name of the party. According to the sources, it is also believed that KCR will be addressing a public gathering on October 9 in the national capital. (ANI)

