New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda on Monday flagged off a consignment of relief material for 70 flood-affected villages of Odisha by showing the party flag.

Union Minister Dharmendra pradhan and party leader Sambit Patra were also present on the occasion.

"For 70 flood-affected villages in Odisha, relief material was flagged off from the BJP headquarters. Every worker of ours stands with the people of the state in this hour of crisis. I pray from Lord Jagannathji for the prosperity of the state," Nadda said in a tweet. (ANI)

